India’s Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal in vault at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

In the final, she scored a total of 13.384 points (Vault 1: 13.400, Vault 2: 13.367), narrowly missing out on a silver. China’s Yu Linmin and Japan’s Ayaka Sakaguchi won the gold and silver

Earlier, she had qualified for vault finals in the sixth place with a score of 13.35 on Thursday.

Pranati Nayak Wins Bronze Medal at the 8th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.#IndianGymnastics #AsianGymnastics #Bronze pic.twitter.com/0PxKny6Ozq — Indian Gymnastics (@IndianGymnastic) June 21, 2019

In the team competition, both the Indian women’s and men’s team finished in the eighth position.

The Indian women’s team comprising Pranati Nayak (45.350), Pranati Das (43.000), Shraddha Talekar (42.850) and Papiya Das (36.350) had scored 131.250 in their qualifications cum team final competition on Thursday.

The men’s team also concluded its qualifications cum team final competition, scoring 229.699. The team consisted of Rakesh Patra (76.133), Yogeshwar Singh (75.566), Arik Dey (75.100) and Debang Deb (73.167).