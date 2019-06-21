India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar landed himself a brand new BMW M8 coupe worth €194,000 after he aced the 17th hole in the second round of the BMW International on Friday. Bhullar, who shot 3-under 69 to lie tied sixth after the first day, started from the 10th and then shot a hole-in-one on the 17th hole.

He turned in 3-under, at which point he was six under for the tournament. However he then bogeyed three in a row from first to third and came down to even for the day and three-under for the tournament. Meanwhile, SSP Chawrasia carded four-under 68 after his first round 73 to comfortably make the cut at three-under 141. Shiv Kapur with 77-73 missed the cut.

In the first round, Bhullar had landed an eagle enroute to three-under 69 and was the best among the three Indians at the BMW International Open. Of the other two Indians in the field, Chawrasia shot one-over 73 and Kapur carded five-over 77.

Bhullar, who is 77th in the Race to Dubai and is trying to get into Top-60 for the DP World Tour Championships, birdied sixth and seventh and then landed an eagle on par-5 before dropping a bogey on Par-4 14th.

Martin Kaymer delighted the home fans with a bogey free 67 that left him just one shot off the lead before play was suspended.

An elite field had gathered at Golfclub Mnchen Eichenried and two time Major Champion Kaymer took big crowd with him as he moved to five-under, just one shot behind Andrea Pavan.

When play ended nobody was able to get past Pavan’s 66 and 33 players yet to complete their first rounds.

(With PTI inputs)