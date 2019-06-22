Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews played key roles in Sri Lanka’s stunning 20-run World Cup win over England at Headingley on Friday and revived the race for semi-final berths at the tournament.

England were all but out of the match after slumping to 186/9 as they chased a modest 233 for victory. Ben Stokes’ blistering 82 not out off 89 balls, including seven fours and fours sixes, got them to within sight of their target.

But Stokes’ gamble on giving Durham team-mate Mark Wood a ball to face at the end of a Nuwan Pradeep over backfired when the No 11 was caught behind and Sri Lanka won with three overs to spare.

Victory would have seen hosts England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, go top of the 10-team table.

But instead their second surprise loss of the round-robin group stage after a 14-run defeat by Pakistan, left them in third place, with Sri Lanka now just two points adrift of the pre-tournament favourites.

The top four at the end of the first phase qualify for the semi-finals, with England’s next match against arch rivals Australia – the table-toppers and reigning champions – at Lord’s on Tuesday now even more important to their hopes of a last four place.

Earlier, Mathews’ painstaking 85 not out of 115 balls, with just five fours, helped Sri Lanka recover from a top-order collapse to finish on 232-9.

That seemed a below par total but with paceman Malinga taking 4-43 and off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva following up with three wickets in quick succession, it proved more than enough as Sri Lanka enjoyed another memorable day at Headingley – the ground where they sealed their first Test series win in England five years ago.

That result not just brought the semi-final race alive, it also set Twitter ablaze. Here’s a selection of the best tweets:

Sri Lanka's last 14 completed ODIs before #CWC19 WLLLLLLLLWLLLL



England's last 14 completed ODIs before #CWC19 WWWWWLWLWLWWWW



But it's Sri Lanka who get the W today. pic.twitter.com/eNLrw7Fodm — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

Brilliant stuff from Sri Lanka.

What they didn't do with the bat, they more than compensated with the ball.

Malinga and Co. were disciplined & troubled the batsmen.

With England still needing to play Australia, New Zealand & India, the #CWC19 may throw up a few surprises.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/T4mHATZiz2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2019

Excellent performance from Sri Lanka to beat England.

England have India, Australia and New Zealand to play with and will have to win 2 out of these 3.

World Cup is alive #EngvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2019

What a thrilling game today! In-form Malinga's 4 for 43 leads Srilanka to a convincing victory. Well deserved, Srilanka. The second half of the tournament is getting tight. #ENGVSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QS5Hn4m0Ni — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2019

Smart call by Sri Lanka to win the toss and bat first. A lot of teams are making the mistake of choosing to field first.

As for England, the brand of cricket they've chosen to play, they will have to endure days such as this. #ENGvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2019

Sensational defence of a small total. Sri Lanka making the world cup interesting.

Whats next guys? #ENGvSL #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 21, 2019

Well Done Sri Lanka ... Fantastic spirit showed today ... Lasith Malinga take a bow ... Magnificent display ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 21, 2019

Great win by #srilanka no one gave them chance to win against the mighty English team. Malinga was at his best with the new ball as well old. #ENGvsSL #WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 21, 2019

Stunning win for Sri Lanka. Malinga, the old warhorse, was phenomenal with the ball, but England’s run chase makes Avishka Fernando’s sparkling 49 off 39 balls even more special. What a knock. Sri Lanka are a crazy team. They make less sense than Pakistan. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 21, 2019

Brilliant from Sri Lanka. England showing a soft underbelly in chases? Delighted for Malinga. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2019

#ENGvSL

England - We Have The Best Batting Lineup, Batting Strength Till no. 10, We Are World Cup Favourites. Strongest Team.

Sri Lanka - pic.twitter.com/aBHc45sMwY — asiFabulous (@asifabulous) June 21, 2019

Sri Lanka's most senior batsman @Angelo69Mathews with a fighting 85* & Sri Lanka's most senior bowler Lasith Malinga with 4-43 leading Sri Lanka to a fantastic victory against England. #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/01BY6ELEb8 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) June 21, 2019

The last team to defeat England in an ODI at Headingley was also Sri Lanka in 2011. England won six consecutive ODIs since then. #ENGvSL #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 21, 2019

Two of the best wins this year have come from Sri Lanka and I do not think anything can top this.



Beat SA 2-0 in SA in a Test series

Beat the number 1 ranked ODI team in a WC match



Both cases I don't think anyone gave them a chance. #WC19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) June 21, 2019

Thank you Sri Lanka for throwing the semi final race open. League matches were getting so boring #ENGvSL — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 21, 2019

Wowwzaaa... Just the result this #CWC19 needed. Welcome back Sri Lanka... Second Asian team to take down the hosts ... Get England to chase is clearly the formula #ENGvSL — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 21, 2019

Forget the top teams, even Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get you. #ENGvSL https://t.co/M2ZRYTA9IH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2019

(With AFP inputs)