Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews played key roles in Sri Lanka’s stunning 20-run World Cup win over England that revived the race for semi-final berths at Headingley on Friday.

England were all but out of the match after slumping to 186-9 as they chased 233 for victory.

Ben Stokes’ blistering 82 not out off 89 balls, including seven fours and fours sixes, got them to within sight of their target.

Watch - England vs Sri Lanka highlights: Malinga shines as hosts fall to their second defeat

But Stokes’ gamble on giving Durham team-mate Mark Wood a ball to face at the end of a Nuwan Pradeep over backfired when the No.11 was caught behind as Sri Lanka won with three overs to spare.

Even though termed as an ‘upset’, this was Sri Lanka’s fourth straight win over England at World Cups. There were a few more interesting numbers that came out of the match. Here’s a statistical roundup of the game

The last time England failed to chase down a sub-250 target in an ODI before today was in October 2016 vs Bangladesh at Mirpur (Dhaka). #ENGvSL #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 21, 2019

Most wickets in ODI WCs:



71 - Glenn McGrath

68 - Muttiah Muralitharan

55 - Wasim Akram

51 - LASITH MALINGA* (Aand counting)

49 - Chaminda Vaas#ENGvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 21, 2019

Dhananjaya de Silva has been immaculate here. Aware of the pressure building on England's tail, he's given them no get out shots - just 4% of his deliveries have been wide. The pressure intensified, and both Woakes and Rashid succumbed. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 21, 2019

Most 50-plus scores for England in an edition of ODI WC:



5 - Kevin Pietersen, 2007

5 - Jonathan Trott, 2011

5 - Joe Root, 2019*#ENGvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 21, 2019

Bowler delivering 100+ balls without conceding a six in #CWC19 #CWC2019

282 - Imran Tahir

216 - Mohd Amir

172 - Oshane Thomas

169 - Jasprit Bumrah

144 - Hamid Hassan

143 - Ben Stokes

136 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar#EngvSL#SLvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 21, 2019

Golden ducks for Bairstow in ODIs:



Till 2018 - 0

In 2019 - 3*#ENGvsSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 21, 2019

It's been 11 years since England failed to chase a target of 233 or below at home in completed ODIs. #EngvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 21, 2019