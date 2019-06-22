A powerful performance from drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur led India to the final of the Women’s FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima on Saturday after they defeated Chile 4-2 in the semi-final.

Gurjit converted two of the four penalty corners India got during the match. Navneet Kaur and captain Rani Rampal were the two other goal-scorers for India.

With the win, India took a step closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. They have now qualified for the final Tokyo Olympic qualifiers by virtue of finishing in the top two positions in Hiroshima.

India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Russia and Japan in the final on Sunday.

Carolina Garcia and Manuela Urroz were the two goal-scorers for Chile in the semi-final.