World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies Live: Kiwis watchful after Cottrell’s early strikes
Here are live updates from match No 29 of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Live updates
After 14 overs New Zealand are 48/2 – Williamson 23, Taylor 22
Shot! It’s Kane Williamson’s turn to find the fence. Oshane Thomas joins the attack and bowls a short, wide delivery. The New Zealand skipper latches on to it and cuts it past point for four. Five runs come fro that over. The Kiwi batsmen are starting to find their groove.
After 13 overs New Zealand are 43/2 – Williamson 19, Taylor 21
FOUR! Yes, New Zealand finally send one to the boundary. Ross Taylor decides he has had enough and steps out to pull a short ball from Jason Holder over mid-wicket. This is New Zealand’s first four since the fourth over. Their innings run-rate at the moment is 3.31.
After 12 overs New Zealand are 36/2 – Williamson 18, Taylor 15
New Zealand get a boundary...almost! Kane Williamson clips one off his hips and it looked like the ball would race away to the fine-leg fence, but Sheldon Cottrell does well to run a fair way across and put his foot in right at the end. Four runs come from Kemar Roach’s sixth over. The right-arm pacer has had a long spell.
After 11 overs New Zealand are 32/2 – Williamson 16, Taylor 15
It’s all going West Indies’ way at the moment. Jason Holder bowls a no-ball but Ross Taylor fails to connect on the free-hit. The Windies skipper skips in dot balls in the rest of the over. The New Zealand run-rate is 2.91 at the moment. They’ve going to have to up the ante soon.
After 10 overs New Zealand are 30/2 – Williamson 15, Taylor 15
That’s the end of the first powerplay, one dominated by the West Indies. Another good over by Kemar Roach, just two runs from it. The right-arm pacer has figures of 0/13 from 5 overs at the moment.
After 9 overs New Zealand are 28/2 – Williamson 15, Taylor 13
West Indies skipper Jason Holder joins the attack and delivers an economical over, just the three singles from it. The boundaries have dried up for New Zealand. The Windies would want to break this partnership soon, though.
Injury update: Evin Lewis is off with right-hamstring trouble. Fabian Allen on the field. Lewis being assessed by the physio.
After 8 overs New Zealand are 25/2 – Williamson 14, Taylor 11
Back-to-back maiden overs by Kemar Roach! Jason Holder packs the off-side field for Kane Williamson and the right-arm pacer bowls a disciplined line. The New Zealand skipper doesn’t go for anything fancy and the Windies get six dot balls.
After 7 overs New Zealand are 25/2 – Williamson 14, Taylor 11
Kane Williamson is looking increasingly comfortable at the crease. He’s reading the length and swing well. The right-hander plays a stylish drive to end Sheldon Cottrell’s fourth over but gets just a single for it. West Indies would want to see his back soon.
After 6 overs New Zealand are 22/2 – Williamson 12, Taylor 10
Ross Taylor survives! Kemar Roach angles one in and the ball holds its line after pitching, the right-hander gets a thick outside edge but it lands just short of Chris Gayle at second slip. Maiden over for the right-arm pacer, the second of the New Zealand innings.
After 5 overs New Zealand are 22/2 – Williamson 12, Taylor 10
Another good over by Sheldon Cottrell, just a single from it. The left-arm pacer is bowling a tight line and mixing his in-swingers well. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are doing the smart thing and not taking an risks.
After 4 overs New Zealand are 21/2 – Williamson 12, Taylor 9
Four! Kemar Roach pitches it on a length and Kane Williamson plays it with soft hands, the ball takes a thick edge and runs past a diving Chris Gayle at second slip. Seven runs come from that over. New Zealand are continuing to get the runs but West Indies are doing well to beat the bat consistently.
After 3 overs New Zealand are 14/2 – Williamson 7, Taylor 7
Sheldon Cottrell is spitting fire at the moment! The left-arm pacer is in the middle of an inspired spell. He beats Kane Williamson’s outside edge with a full delivery and with one that was slightly short. He’s angling the ball into the right-handers from over the wicket and creating doubt for the ones that go straight.
After 2 overs New Zealand are 14/2 – Williamson 7, Taylor 7
Shot! Kemar Roach takes the new ball from the other end and Ross Taylor slaps the second ball of the over between point and covers for four. But the right-arm pacer does well to bowl five dot balls. New Zealand have their back to the wall. The track is a belter and they’re going to have to dig deep to get a competitive total.
After 1 over New Zealand are 10/2 – Williamson 7, Taylor 3
A stunning first over from Sheldon Cottrell! Ten runs and two wickets from it. New Zealand have their two best batsmen – skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor – at the crease now. They need a big, big partnership. West Indies can sense the kill.
After 0.5 over New Zealand are 7/2 – Williamson 7
WICKET! WHAT. IS. HAPPENING?! Colin Munro is gone for a first-ball duck as well! Sheldon Cottrell is on fire! This is absolutely sensational bowling from the left-arm seamer. He bowls an unplayable yorker to rattle the left-hander’s stumps. New Zealand are in a deep hole!
Munro b Cottrell 0 (1)
After 0.1 over New Zealand are 0/1 – Munro 0
WICKET! What. A. Start. Martin Guptill is gone for a first-ball duck! Sheldon Cottrell bowls an absolute peach of an in-swinging yorker first up and it hits the right-hander on his back leg. The umpire says not-out but Jason Holder takes DRS and it shows all three reds. What a start to this match!
Guptill lbw Cottrell 0 (1)
5:59 pm: Right, we’re done with the national anthems and are ready for some cricket. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are opening the batting for New Zealand. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball in hand for West Indies. This promises to be a cracker. Here we go!
5:46 pm: Unlike last week, when the Manchester weather had everyone on the edge of their seats before the India-Pakistan game, the conditions for today’s contest are near-perfect. The sky is clear, the sun is out, and the pitch looks like a belter. Expect a high-scoring match.
5:43 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “I think the surface will remain similar throughout. We know that they have world class players and can beat any team on their day. We should adapt to the conditions and we’ve done well in that regard so far. You have to put your best foot forward. At the moment, the team remains the same.”
5:40 pm: West Indies captain Jason Holder at the toss – “Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what’s at stake, we’ve got to bring our A-game. We haven’t been consistent. We have got three changes. Darren Bravo is out, Ashley Nurse comes in. Shanon Gabriel is out and Kemar Roach comes in. Carlos Braithwaite is in for Andre Russell.”
5:37 pm: New Zealand playing XI – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
5:35 pm: West Indies playing XI – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
5:32 pm: TOSS – Jason Holder has won the toss and West Indies will field first!
5:27 pm: West Indies were undone by a Shakib Al Hasan classic in their last game. Jason Holder and his men had the runs on the board, but their bowling came up a cropper yet again.
Read about that match here.
5:24 pm: In their previous game, New Zealand defeated South Africa on the back of an unbeaten ton by skipper Kane Williamson.
Read about that brilliant innings by Williamson here.
5:20 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 29 of this 12th edition of the ICC World Cup. Today, an under-fire West Indies take on a rampant New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Their campaign deflated after early promise, the Windies face a do-or-die battle against a confident-looking Kiwi outfit.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.
Read the match preview here.