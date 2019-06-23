Mohammed Shami’s last-over hat-trick saved India from a mighty scare after they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semi-finals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display at Southampton on Saturday.
Shami (9.5-1-40-4), playing his first match, not only successfully defended 16 runs off the last over but also dismissed dangerous Mohammed Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman off successive deliveries to complete the rare feat.
Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225-run target, which, at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.
It was superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (2/39 off 10 overs) and Shami that changed the complexion of the game. Bumrah was excellent yet again and gave just five runs in the penultimate over.
The pitch being a tricky one, a target of 225 against a quality bowling attack wasn’t going to be easy. There were partnerships but there was always a belief that Afghanistan batting won’t be able to sustain the pressure. But the Afghans won hearts. India barely managed to get out of jail. There were loads of fans who called for Afghanistan to face the top teams more regularly.
(With inputs from PTI)