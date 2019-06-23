World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa live: Must-win game for both sides in semi-final race
Live Updates from match 30 of the 2019 ICC men’s World Cup.
Live updates
2:26 pm: There are question marks over Shoaib Malik’s place in the XI. Will South Africa opt for a left-armer in this encounter? There are question marks aplenty.
2:16 pm: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged fans to refrain from abuse – Read. He also insisted the morale is still high in his camp.
2:13 pm: It’s a bright and sunny at Lord’s. The rains have shown mercy over the past week and we expect a full day’s play without interruptions.
2:05 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the group game between Pakistan and South Africa as the action shifts to the home of cricket, the Lord’s, for the first time in the tournament. Three other group games will also be played at the same venue before the final on July 14.
The World Cup started on a sombre note with one-sided contests galore and four matches washed out due to rain. Just then, things have gathered steam over the past few days. New Zealand played out two thrillers while India and Afghanistan were also involved in a tense battle. England and Sri Lanka also played out an epic contest, and the latter’s win is seen as the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
South Africa have had a disastrous campaign and have come out second best against every team barring Afghanistan. Their top-order simply hasn’t clicked. Pakistan have problems aplenty and play their first match since slumping to a heavy defeat against neighbours India, a result that saw widespread backlash from fans and pundits back home. The pressure is on the 1992 champions but this is a must win contest for South Africa too as their hopes of reaching the semi-finals are on the edge.