Roger Federer has achieved more career milestones than most tennis players, but there are a few records that elude him. On Sunday, he ticked off one more in that list by winning 10 titles at a single tournament for the first time in his career as he lifted the trophy at Halle. Fittingly, this record came on a grass court.
In doing so, he became only the second man after Rafael Nadal to win 10 titles or more on at one event in the Open Era. He has triumphed eight times at both Wimbledon and the Dubai Open, and has won his home tournament in Basel on nine occasions.
Federer, 37, beat David Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to secure his 102nd career singles title and remain unbeaten on grass so far this season. He had reached the final of the tournament in Germany last year as well, but his bid for the tenth crown then was foiled by Borna Coric.
With this trophy, he also became the first ATP player to win three titles in 2019. He was also the first to win two this year after a record start of a different champion at the first 19 tournaments.
“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” said Federer.
“I’ve never won a tournament 10 times before, so I will remember forever that I did so here in Halle.”
Here’s a look at some of the big numbers from Federer’s ‘Decima’:
