Roger Federer has achieved more career milestones than most tennis players, but there are a few records that elude him. On Sunday, he ticked off one more in that list by winning 10 titles at a single tournament for the first time in his career as he lifted the trophy at Halle. Fittingly, this record came on a grass court.

In doing so, he became only the second man after Rafael Nadal to win 10 titles or more on at one event in the Open Era. He has triumphed eight times at both Wimbledon and the Dubai Open, and has won his home tournament in Basel on nine occasions.

Federer, 37, beat David Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to secure his 102nd career singles title and remain unbeaten on grass so far this season. He had reached the final of the tournament in Germany last year as well, but his bid for the tenth crown then was foiled by Borna Coric.

With this trophy, he also became the first ATP player to win three titles in 2019. He was also the first to win two this year after a record start of a different champion at the first 19 tournaments.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” said Federer.

“I’ve never won a tournament 10 times before, so I will remember forever that I did so here in Halle.”

Here’s a look at some of the big numbers from Federer’s ‘Decima’:

Roger Federer becomes the oldest player to win a tour-level title since 43yo Ken Rosewall did so in Hong Kong 1977. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 23, 2019

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2008 🏆

2013 🏆

2014 🏆

2015 🏆

2017 🏆

2019 🏆@RogerFederer joins @RafaelNadal as the only player in the Open Era to win a single tournament 10 times.#NoventiOpen19 pic.twitter.com/BjTR7azpjB — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 23, 2019

Roger Federer - Most Titles by Tournament (all are tournament records)

• Halle 10

• Basel 9

• Wimbledon 8

• Dubai 8

• Cincinnati 7 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 23, 2019

Men's singles titles:



109 - Jimmy Connors

102 - Roger Federer

94 - Ivan Lendl

82 - Rafael Nadal

77 - John McEnroe

74 - Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver

64 - Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg

62 - Guillermo Villas — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 23, 2019

Grass-court tournament titles 🏆



Federer – 19

Tilden – 10

Sampras – 10

Connors – 9

McEnroe – 8

Murray – 8

Hewitt – 8

Rosewall – 8

Perry – 7

Borg – 7@rogerfederer stretches his lead….#NoventiOpen pic.twitter.com/m5chyHslxb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 23, 2019

#102



37yo Roger Federer beats David Goffin 7-6(2), 6-1 to win the title in Halle.



10th Halle title

102nd career title (7 away from Connors)

First player to win 3 titles in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Z8wBSoEGnt — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 23, 2019

Roger Federer def. David Goffin 7/6 6/1 to claim his 102nd career title and 10th at @ATPHalle 📷 Joins Rafa Nadal as the only players in the Open Era to reach double-digit titles at a single tournament.

Nadal - Roland Garros (12), Monte-Carlo & Barcelona (11)

Federer - Halle (10) pic.twitter.com/xLCiBwR3HO — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 23, 2019

Starting with his first title run in 2003, Federer played 42 tiebreaks at Halle.

He was 10-11 in first 21 ones.

He's 19-2 in last 21 ones. — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) June 23, 2019

Roger Federer will be the 2nd seed at #Wimbledon, by their own formula. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 23, 2019

With AFP inputs