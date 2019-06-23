Sixth seed Lakshya Sen staved off a stiff resistance from second seed Rahul Yadav Chittaboina to triumph in men’s singles while Gayatri Gopichand finished on a high with two titles as the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament-2019 concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Sen, who reached the China Masters final in March, was put to a stern test by Chittaboina who edged the Prakash Padukone protégé 25-23 in the first game in an absorbing men’s singles final that lasted 61 minutes. The 2018 Asian junior champion found his rhythm and range midway through the match to take the next couple of games on his way to a 23-25, 21-14, 21-13 victory that gave him his first title of the year.

Gopichand, who had upset the fourth seed Aakarshi Kashyap this week, announced her arrival in the senior category with a title in women’s singles as well as women’s doubles. In singles, the 16-year-old, who was seeded 13th, needed just 37 minutes to see off the challenge of Tanvi Lad, 21-19, 21-16 to lay her hands on her first Senior Ranking Tournament trophy.

Gopichand later made it a memorable day when she teamed up with Rutaparna Panda to defeat the fourth seeds and reigning national champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K, 19-21, 21-14, 21-10.

There was no stopping the men’s doubles top seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila who did not drop a game to record a 23-21, 21-17 win over seventh seeds Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Gouse Shaik. They had won a gold medal at the Senior Ranking Tournament in Vijayawada earlier.

Shaik, however, amended for his mistakes in the mixed doubles category. The seventh-seeded pair of Shaik and Mayuri Yadav fought for 50 minutes to register a thrilling 21-19, 13-21, 21-12 win over Krishna Prasad and Ashwini Bhat.