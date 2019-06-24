The All India Football Federation is reportedly all set to name the Indian Super League as the top league in India. The AIFF will hold an executive committee meeting on July 3 to decide the ‘way forward’ and perhaps make the big call too.

After the reports came out, I-League clubs including Quess East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC and others set up a meet and have decided to not go down without a fight.

They released a statement saying they will approach the appropriate courts for relief as soon as the decision is announced by AIFF.

Here’s the full text of their joint statement:

We, the United I-League clubs met today in New Delhi to discuss our future course of action in light of the latest developments in Indian football. With media reports indicating that the ISL being announced as the top division league post an Executive committee meeting scheduled for July 3rd, the I-League clubs are standing united stronger than ever. Quess East Bengal. Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab. Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC have all decided to approach the Appropriate Courts for relief at the earliest as soon as any such decision announced by AIFF.



The refusal of the President of AIFF to meet the I-League clubs in spite of several requests and the subsequent vindictive actions especially towards the I-League clubs, combined with the coercive and blackmailing attitude of FSDL towards AIFF by refusing to make payments pushes the game to an uncertain future.



I League has been the national league since 1996 and carries the tradition of Indian Football with it. This tradition has helped create what football in India stands today and has been the torch bearer of Indian Football. I League has been the sole driving force in creating footballers and fans of the game in the country.



To be now told that the I League will no longer be the TOP LEAGUE is completely unacceptable and illegal and we pledge to fight this together as ONE FOOTBALL FAMILY which carries the tradition of Indian football.

The AIFF hasn’t responded to the reports and has maintained a silent stance for now but their views on the matter are well known.

For now, all eyes turn towards July 3, which just might be the day of reckoning for Indian football.