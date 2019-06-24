The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sunil Ambris as a replacement player for Andre Russell in the West Indies squad for the remainder of the tournament.

All-rounder Russell has been ruled out of further participation in the event due to an injury to his left knee. Twenty six-year-old Ambris, a top-order batsman, has played six Tests and six ODIs for the West Indies.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.