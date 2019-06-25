Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was rushed to Global Hospital in Parel on Tuesday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, The Hindu reported.

The West Indies cricketer was brought to the hospital at around 12:30 pm and medical investigations were started immediately, according to the report.

According to a Times of India report, Lara had a minor heart scare and is not in any danger of further complications.

“He was complaining of unease but he’s absolutely fine now. There’s nothing to worry (about),” a source close to the development told The Times of India.

Lara who is working as an expert with Star, the official broadcaster of the World Cup in India was at an event in a nearby hotel when he experienced some discomfort.

Star Sports officials have reached the hospital and are looking after the former batsman.

One of the best batsmen of the modern era, Lara holds two world batting records – the highest ever Test score of 400 not out and the highest first class knock of 501 that he scores in English county championship in 1994.

The former skipper retired in 2007 after a dismal West Indies campaign in the World Cup.