Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara has been rushed to Global Hospital in Parel on Tuesday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, The Hindu reported.

The West Indian was brought to the hospital at around 12:30 pm and medical investigations were started immediately, according to the report.

According to a Times of India report, Lara had a minor heart scare and is not in any danger of further complications.

“He was complaining of unease but he’s absolutely fine now. There’s nothing to worry (about),” a source close to the development told The Times of India.

Lara who is working as an expert with Star, the official broadcaster of the World Cup in India was at an event in a nearby hotel when he experienced some discomfort.

Star Sports officials have reached the hospital and are looking after the former batsman.

Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for the West Indies scoring over 21,000 runs in the process.

More to follow