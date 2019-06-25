Delhi Dynamos on Tuesday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez from Bengaluru FC on a one-year contract. One of the key members of Bengaluru FC’s Indian Super League title-winning squad, Xisco scored one goal and had five assists last season, in the 20 matches that he played for the club.

“I am happy to be back in India after a successful first season outside Spain. Coach Josep Gombau has vested immense trust in me and I am very sure that I will be able to deliver as per his expectations. Delhi has a very young squad and I see a lot of potential in the team. Once again, really happy to join Delhi Dynamos and I can’t wait to roar,” Xisco said.

The 29-year-old winger comes in with a bag full of experience, having played most of his career in the Spanish Segunda Division B. Season five of the ISL was his first stint outside Spain, and he managed to create quite an impact with the Blues.

The RCD Mallorca youth academy product will be Josep Gombau’s second foreign signing this season, after having retained Marcos Tebar and bringing in former Barcelona B defender Diawandou Diagne.

“As a coach, I am so happy to have him in my squad. He’s a player who will bring a lot to us, both inside and outside the field. He is a player who is familiar with India and more importantly, he has won the ISL,” said Gombau.

The head coach of the Dynamos also believes that Xisco is a player who is at a very good age. He brings in good quality to the team and is someone who can play in different positions. “I think he is a very good addition to the team,” the coach further added.