Current I-League champions Chennai City FC on Tuesday sent a letter to Kushal Das, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation, requesting the governing body to grant the club a special invitation to the Executive Committee meeting on July 3.

In the letter, Chennai City reminded the AIFF that they still haven’t received their prize money for winning the 2018-19 I-League. Apart from that, the club also urged AIFF to not dissolve the I-League since it will affect over 300 registered professional football players.

“It is imperative that we inform you that any decision you take in this regard not only affects 10 football clubs and their owners, but over 300 registered professional football players, more than 200 qualified technical and support staff, countless aspiring youth coaches and volunteers and numerous young boys across the country who hope for a platform to showcase their potential,” stated the letter.

Here’s the letter sent by Chennai City FC to AIFF: