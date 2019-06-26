Real Madrid will field a women’s team next season after buying out a squad operated by CD Tacon, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

CD Tacon, founded in 2012, won promotion to the Spanish women’s first division last season. They will play under their original name this year before being taken over by Real Madrid the following season.

“Real Madrid’s board agreed on Tuesday to propose the absorption of women’s football Club Deportivo Tacon from July 1, 2020,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

“From the 2019-20 season, the first team of CD Tacon will train and play its games at Real Madrid’s training ground, as part of the transition process agreed by both clubs.”

The Spanish Football Federation announced on Friday that it was investing 20 million euros into women’s football in the 2019/2020 season.

Women’s football is booming in Spain and most of the country’s flagship clubs boast women’s teams with the notable exception of Real Madrid.

