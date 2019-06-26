India pipped World Cup hosts England to rise to the top of the One-day International rankings on Wednesday, moving up to the top of the pile by a solitary point.

India are also the top-ranked Test side and lie fifth in Twenty20 Internationals, where Pakistan are the no 1 side. India are off to a dream start in the ongoing World Cup, winning four matches. Their encounter against New Zealand was washed off without a ball being bowled.

England, on the other hand, are in danger of not making to the semi-finals. Eoin Morgan’s side, in seven games have won four and have lost three. Eoin Morgan’s side recently succumbed to back-to-back defeats. They were edged out by Sri Lanka and were crushed by an inspired Australian outfit at Lord’s.

As a result, England lost two rating points and India, who were narrowly trailing them at the start of the tournament have reached the summit. New Zealand are third in the table with 116 points while reigning world champions Australia are fourth with 112 points.

Aaron Finch’s side became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after their 64-run win over England. India’s semi-final hopes will receive a significant boost if they win against West Indies on Thursday at Old Trafford.