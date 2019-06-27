Pakistan were down and out of World Cup 2019 after one win in five games but Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side have revived their hopes of reaching the semi-final.

Babar Azam led Pakistan’s chase against New Zealand with a century as they defeated the Black Caps by six wickets on Wednesday.

The win propels them to number six in the points table. Pakistan are level on seven points with Bangladesh but are behind them on net run rate.

Pakistan play Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their remaining matches and the chance of making the semi-finals are high if England, faltering at the wrong time, lose their remaining two matches which are against unbeaten India and a strong New Zealand side.

In a chase of 238, Babar showed why he is rated so highly, scoring 101 off 127 balls at Edgbaston. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi ran through the New Zealand top-order picking up three wickets for 28 runs to restrict them at 237 for 6.

