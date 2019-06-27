Wayne Rooney came up with one of the all time classic goals in the Major League Soccer as he scored from with a moon shot blast from his own half to lift DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United player hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe. He scored the goal in the 10th minute of the game.

Rooney received the ball off a deflected clearance and took a glance towards the Orlando goal. When he saw Rowe was out of his 18 yard box, Rooney launched a powerful kick that went over the head of the goalkeeper.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

Rooney will be part of the league’s July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium on July 31.

With AFP inputs