Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the verge of a semi-final berth with a 125-run win over fellow two-time world champions West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter in Manchester on Thursday.
With 11 points, India are now almost through and another win in their next three games will seal their position in the top four as West Indies were knocked out with two games remaining.
India scored 268/7, riding on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 off 61 balls) and it turned out to be good enough as West Indies were shot out for 124 in only 34.2 overs.
In two successive matches now, the bowlers have more than covered up for a mediocre show from the batsmen, save skipper Kohli. Here’s how the cricket community on Twitter reacted to the win that maintained India’s unbeaten World Cup 2019 streak – the only team so far.
