Former opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday criticised India’s defensive batting approach against West Indies spinners during their 125-run victory in Manchester at the World Cup. This was the second consecutive match where Virat Kohli and Co struggled against the slow bowlers at the ongoing tournament.

Considered as one of the finest teams when it comes to playing against spin, India struggled against Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their last game against Afghanistan.

The famed Indian batting line-up once again found the going tough against West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen on Thursday.

Sehwag said the Men in Blue need to come out of the defensive shell at the earliest.

“Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs, gave away only 13 in his next six and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next five. Can’t be so defensive against the spinners,” Sehwag tweeted.

Despite their struggle against the spinners India managed to scored 268 for 7, riding on half-centuries by Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 off 61 balls) and it turned out to be good enough as West Indies were shot out for 124 in only 34.2 overs.

With 11 points, India are now almost through and another win in their next three games will seal their position in the top four as West Indies were knocked out with two games remaining.

(with PTI inputs)