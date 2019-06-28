India once again came up with a dominant bowling performance to end West Indies hopes of making it to the semi-final with a 125-run win on Thursday. The win all but assuring them of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 72 to lay the foundations for India’s 268 for seven after electing to bat first at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Then Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the West Indies batting, dismissing the opponents for 143 in 34.2 overs. Shami took four while Bumrah chipped in with two wickets.

India remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and they need only a win to from final three league games to enter the semi-final.

West Indies, South Africa and Afghanistan are out of the semi-final race.

