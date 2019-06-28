More than India’s batting strength, it has been their bowling attack that has helped them remain unbeaten so far at the ongoing World Cup.

After their heroics against Afghanistan, the Indian bowlers dished out another brilliant display on Thursday to defend a par score for the second consecutive game as they beat West Indies comprehensively by 125-runs.

The victory put India within touching distance of a semi-final spot and Kuldeep Yadav said the way the bowling attack is clicking together augurs well for the remainder of the tournament.

“We’re just looking for the team combination. We’re doing really well as a bowling attack and that is important. In the last game (against Afghanistan) we defended 225 and showed we can defend a total like this,” the wrist-spinner said.

“Jasprit has been bowling really well and has been for a couple of years since his international debut,” said Kuldeep, who took 1/35 including the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran for 28.

“Then you have Shami, who was only playing his second game and bowled really well. We’ve got a good fast bowling attack, as well as spinners,” he added.

Although India ran out comfortable winners in the end, they were stuck in a pickle at one point before MS Dhoni (56 not out) and Hardik Pandya (46) steered the side to a satisfactory total at Old Trafford. The Uttar Pradesh praised the duo for taking them past the 250-run mark.

“We played really well. At one moment we were looking at 250 and then Mahendra and Hardik gave us a good total.

“270 was really good on this track. Later the ball was spinning a bit and that gave us momentum. Shami picking up two early wickets was huge for us, then Hardik got one and I got one so it was a really satisfying performance,” he added.