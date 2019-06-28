World No 2 Rafael Nadal was slated to meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals in the draws announced on Friday.

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic will, in theory, face South African fourth seed and last year’s beaten finalist Kevin Anderson – who was promoted from being eighth in the world – in the last four.

Djokovic will open his 2019 campaign against Germany’s Philipp Kohlscribbler, who has beaten him once this year at Indian Wells, before losing at Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open.

Nadal’s fears that he would be drawn in top-seeded favourite and defending champion Novak Djokovic’s half of the draw – and face him in the semis – proved unfounded despite Wimbledon promoting Federer above him in the seedings.

The Spaniard, seeded third behind Federer, had complained earlier this week that Wimbledon’s unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful.

Federer will open up against South African Lloyd Harris in the first round while Nadal will meet Yuichi Sugita in his opening match

He could potentially have a tough test in the second round though, as he is drawn to meet Nick Kyrgios who had beaten him famously beaten the Spaniard in the fourth round on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 as a teenager.

A potential second round encounter...



Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal

PROJECTED MEN'S SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACCORDING TO SEEDING



Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal

Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

