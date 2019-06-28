India’s Veer Chotrani toppled the top seed Siow Yee Xian of Singapore over five games to enter the boys’ U-19 semi-final and thereby assured himself of a medal at the Asian junior squash championship.

Veer was in a good touch in the tournament having won the Southern Slam event in Chennai in May. On Friday, he showcased his fighting qualities by bouncing back from a 1-2 deficit to put one over the highly-rated Singaporean.

Seven Indians will feature in the last-four across age groups thus ensuring India will take home seven medals from the event.

Results:

Boys:

U-19: Veer Chotrani (9/16) bt Siow Yee Xian(1) (Sing) 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7;Yash Fadte (5/8) bt Tushar Shahani (¾) 11-8, 11-6, 12-10

U-17: Neel Joshi beat Lee Minwoo (Korea) 10-12, 11-9, 11-3, 11-5; Duncan Lee Yung Yii (Malaysia) beat Navaneeth Prabhu S 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10; Nathan Kueh Tsz Bing (Malaysia) beat Shreemann Raghavan 11-7, 11-7, 12-10

U-15: Paarth Ambani beat Law Arthur Pak Ki (Hong Kong) 15-13, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9

U-13: Low Wa Sern (Malaysia) beat Avalokit Singh 11-5, 11-3, 11-8; Chistopher M. Buraga (Philippines) beat Ekambir Singh 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4; Wong Wing Kuen (Hong Kong) beat Arihant K.S. (2) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7

Girls:

U-19: Chan Yiwen (Malaysia) beat Amira Singh 11-4, 11-3, 11-8; Sanya Vats beat Lee Sum Yuet (Hong Kong) 11-8, 11-4, 11-2

U-17: Chan Sin Yuk (Hong Kong) beat Yoshna Singh 11-3, 11-6, 11-4; Yee Xin Ying (Malaysia) beat Aishwarya Khubchandani (5/8) 11-7, 11-6, 11-4

U-15: Yuvna Gupta beat Wai Sze Wing (Hong Kong) 11-7, 11-5, 11-6

U-13: Anahat Singh beat Ho Tsz Ling Alyssa (Hong Kong) 12-10, 13-15, 11-6, 11-8; Kwong Ena (Hong Kong) beat Unnati Tripathi 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-2.