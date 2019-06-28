The women’s singles draw for Wimbledon sees Australia’s new world No 1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty open against China’s Zheng Saisai with a potentially tricky date with Spain’s 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

The most intriguing match-up could come in the fourth round with a rematch of last year’s final between defending champion Angelique Kerber of Germany and American legend Serena Williams.

There is a first round match of the old and the very new as Williams’s 39-year-old sister Venus will play compatriot Cori Gauff, who on Thursday at 15 years of age became the youngest woman to qualify for the tournament in the Open era.

Adding extra spice to the encounter is that the Williams sisters are the reason Gauff took up tennis.

“Serena Williams has always been an idol and Venus,” she said.

“I mean they’re the reason why I wanted to pick up a tennis racket. I’ve met them both and they are super kind people I’m just thankful they took up tennis because I am sure they would dominate any sport.”

Japan’s Naomi Osaka – whom Barty replaced as world No 1 when she won the Birmingham tournament last Sunday – begins her bid to add Wimbledon to her US and Australian Open titles against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

PROJECTED LADIES' SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACCORDING TO SEEDING



Ash Barty vs Angelique Kerber

Kiki Bertens vs Petra Kvitova



Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova

Simona Halep vs Naomi Osaka#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

Barty ✅

Muguruza ✅

Vekic ✅

Bencic ✅

Serena ✅

Goerges ✅

Kerber ✅

Riske ✅

Sharapova ✅



The top quarter of the ladies' singles draw is *full* of grass court pedigree🌱#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

