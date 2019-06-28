The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced that India will wear their alternate orange jersey for the first time when they face hosts England at Birmingham on Sunday.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media around India’s ‘away’ kit with innumerable designs doing the rounds. Nike, the Indian team’s official apparel sponsor, released the first look of the kit.

Photo courtesy: Nike India

A win over England will confirm India’s semi-final berth. Virat Kohli’s side have won five matches and had their game against New Zealand washed away due to rain. After England, India face Sri Lanka on July 2 followed by Bangladesh. India beat West Indies comprehensively on Thursday with Mohammed Shami picking up four wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored fifties.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka, too, wore their alternate jersey for the first time against England. The islanders went on to register an unlikely victory in that match and decided to wear the same yellow-ish outfit in their match against South Africa on Friday.

Will India get lucky as well in their new avatar against England? Going by the two teams’ form of late, it’s quite clear that the hosts are the ones who need all the luck.