Sri Lanka slipped in the race for the World Cup semi-finals on Friday after a crushing nine-wicket defeat to South Africa at Chester-Le-Street.
Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.
But the win was set up by the South African pacers led by Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Morris as the Sri Lankan batting order capitulated in the first innings.
Dimuth Karunaratne’s men were struggling after defeats against New Zealand and Australia and two washouts before reviving their World Cup chances with a shock win against hosts England last week.
But, with six points from seven games, the 1996 champions have now slipped behind England, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the race to qualify from the round-robin phase.
The Lankans have now lost to the Proteas in 17 of their last 19 meetings. Here’s a look at some statistics from yesterday’s match:
(with AFP inputs)