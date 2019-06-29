Sri Lanka slipped in the race for the World Cup semi-finals on Friday after a crushing nine-wicket defeat to South Africa at Chester-Le-Street.

Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.

But the win was set up by the South African pacers led by Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Morris as the Sri Lankan batting order capitulated in the first innings.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s men were struggling after defeats against New Zealand and Australia and two washouts before reviving their World Cup chances with a shock win against hosts England last week.

But, with six points from seven games, the 1996 champions have now slipped behind England, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the race to qualify from the round-robin phase.

The Lankans have now lost to the Proteas in 17 of their last 19 meetings. Here’s a look at some statistics from yesterday’s match:

277* - the number of balls faced by Hashim Amla in #CWC19 so far - the most faced by a batsman without hitting a six in #CWC2019.

Surpassed Tamim Iqbal's tally of 276 balls without a six!#SLvSA#SAvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka in #CWC19



In Powerplay: Avg 47.43; RR 6.64

Outside Powerplay: Avg 16.36; RR 4.24 #SLvSA #LionsRoar — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 28, 2019

46 - Dwaine Pretorius bowled 46 dot balls today; a joint-high number in a match at #CWC19 (level with Holder v India). Sting. #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/7qcxj01KYF — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 28, 2019

South Africa v Sri Lanka:



World Cup 2015: SA won by 9 wickets



World Cup 2019: SA won by 9 wickets #SAvSL #SLvSA #CWC19 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 28, 2019

Chris Morris’ 📊📉numbers against Sri Lanka| SL 20/1 3 OVERS



It’s the sort of numbers that would stand out during a selection meeting 😀



Get him in…!@Tipo_Morris tends to do well against them#CWC19 #ProteaFire🔥 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/R1GYlcBFFT — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka had eight batsmen scoring between 11 and 30 today - the most in an ODI World Cup match.#SLvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 28, 2019

Lowest tally in overs 11-40 in #CWC19



96/5 SL v SA Chester-le-Street *

108/2 NZ v Pak Birmingham

110/9 Afg v NZ Taunton

118/6 Afg v Ban Southampton

120/4 Afg v Ind Southampton



* Inngs where all 30 overs were batted#SLvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 28, 2019

Trivia: South Africa conceded byes today for the first time in WC 2019. Now the only team that has not conceded byes in the tournament is Afghanistan. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 28, 2019

Most dot balls in a match in #CWC19 #CWC2019

46 - Jason Holder v Ind #IndvsWI #IndvWI

45 - Jimmy Neesham v Afg

44 - Mitchell Starc v WI

43 - Chris Morris v Ind

43 - Shaheen Afridi v NZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 28, 2019

The unbroken partnership of 1️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis was the record second-wicket stand in ODI cricket at The Riverside Durham and the second-highest stand for any wicket at the ground 👏👏👏 #CWC19 | #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/65CNhzcFqr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 28, 2019

Dismissed first ball of a WC match



Hannan Sarkar v SL Pietermrtzbrg 2003

B Taylor v Can Nagpur 2011

M Guptill v WI Manchester 2019#DimuthKarunaratne v SA Chester-le-Street 2019#SLvSA #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 28, 2019

(with AFP inputs)