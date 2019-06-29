World Cup 2019, Australia vs New Zealand live: Kiwis strike early as Boult dismisses Finch
Updates from Match 37 at the World Cup, a rematch of the 2015 final.
Live updates
After 9 overs, Australia are 38/1 – Warner 16, Khawaja 12
Usman Khawaja gets his first boundary. Trent Boult drifts on to the left-hander’s pads and he clips it past short-fine for four. Good over for Australia, eight runs from it. New Zealand need to get early wickets to give themselves the best chance of winning this match.
After 8 overs, Australia are 30/1 – Warner 16, Khawaja 4
First boundary conceded by Colin de Grandhomme. He pitches it full and David Warner drives it straight back for four. That was all class from the Australian opener. Despite the wicket and the dropped catches, Warner is moving along at a brisk pace. Five runs come from that over.
After 7 overs, Australia are 25/1 – Warner 12, Khawaja 3
David Warner survives! Trent Boult gets one to climb on the left-hander who almost tries to take evasive action, the ball takes the top-edge and flies over point. The left-hander follows that up with a pull for four. It’s all happening at the moment at Lord’s. New Zealand would want to get rid of Australia’s other opener, too. We know how dangerous Warner can be if he settles in.
After 6 overs, Australia are 19/1 – Warner 8, Khawaja 3
Colin de Grandhomme is doing a fine job for his team with the new ball. He concedes just three runs from his third over. The right-arm medium-pacer has figures of 0/5 at the moment. The Australians need a partnership here. They’ve decided to stick with Usman Khawaja at No.3 and the left-hander needs to deliver.
After 5 overs, Australia are 16/1 – Warner 8, Khawaja 1
DROPPED! And it’s that man Martin Guptill again! Usman Khawaja comes to the crease and drives away from his body off the second ball, it goes to Guptill at second slip but he can’t hold on to it. He had to dive but that should’ve been taken. Trent Boult is at the top of his game at the moment. Should’ve had his second wicket of the over. The Australians are under the pump at Lord’s.
After 4.3 overs, Australia are 15/1 – Warner 6
WICKET! Aaron Finch is gone! An absolute beauty from Trent Boult and the Australian skipper has to walk back. The left-arm pacer pitches it full and gets it to swing back in to the right-hander, Finch stays back in his crease and is caught plumb in front. No review taken. The Kiwis are on top!
Finch lbw Boult 8 (15)
Australia vs New Zealand at World Cups
|Edition
|Team
|Venue
|1987
|Australia won by 3 runs
|Indore
|1987
|Australia won by 17 runs
|Chandigarh
|1992
|New Zealand won by 37 runs
|Auckland
|1996
|Australia won by 6 wickets
|Chennai
|1999
|New Zealand won by 5 wickets
|Cardiff
|2003
|Australia won by 96 runs
|Port Elizabeth
|2007
|Australia won by 215 runs
|St George's
|2011
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|Nagpur
|2015 (Group stage)
|New Zealand won by 1 wicket
|Auckland
|2015 (Final)
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|Melbourne
After 4 overs, Australia are 11/0 – Warner 6, Finch 4
Another good over from Colin de Grandhomme, just the three singles from it. The right-arm medium-pacer is jogging in and bowling at around the 130 kmph mark. It’s, perhaps, this lack of pace that isn’t allowing David Warner and Aaron Finch to get him away. Could prove to be a brilliant gamble from Kane Williamson if CdG can slip in a few more quiet overs.
After 3 overs, Australia are 8/0 – Warner 5, Finch 3
Four! Australia get their first boundary of the day and it comes from David Warner’s bat. Trent Boult strays in line and pitches it on Warner’s pads, the left-hander whips it past square-leg for four. An erratic over from Boult after his maiden first up.
Australia-New Zealand Head-to-Head
|Matches played
|Australia won
|New Zealand won
|Overall
|136 (N/R: 7)
|90
|39
|World Cup
|10
|7
|3
|ICC events (World Cup and Champions Trophy)
|16 (N/R: 2)
|11
|3
After 2 overs, Australia are 0/0 – Warner 0, Finch 0
DROPPED! A tough, tough chance for Martin Guptill and he can’t hold on to it. Kane Williamson makes a strange decision and hands the new ball to Colin de Grandhomme. Aaron Finch hits a drive in the air, Guptill dives for it at catching-cover but the ball doesn’t stick. Valiant effort, though. Back-to-back maiden overs to start for New Zealand!
After 1 over, Australia are 0/0 – Warner 0, Finch 0
Maiden over to start! Trent Boult steams in and bowls six dot balls to David Warner. The left-arm seamer gets some shape away from the left-handed opener and gets a leading edge that falls safely. Warner opens up again on the last ball and gets a thick edge but it falls in front of third slip. Top start from Boult. Bang on the money from the get-go.
5:59 pm: We’re done with the national anthems and are ready for cricket at Lord’s. David Warner and Aaron Finch will open the batting for Australia. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand for New Zealand. This game promises to be a cracker. Here we go!
5:48 pm: Australia’s victory in their last game, where they thumped hosts England at Lords, was a statement of sorts. As we’re heading towards the business end of the tournament, the defending champions are getting closer to their best. And the one man who is giving them the edge is the player of the tournament from the last World Cup – Mitchell Starc.
Read here.
5:43 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “We would’ve liked to bat first as well. It’s important that we take some early wickets. Sodhi comes in for Henry, also Henry Nicholls comes in at the top of the order for Colin Munro. Today is a new day, a fresh start and it’s about putting up strong performances. They (matches against Australia) always bring in great crowds, it should be fun.”
5:39 pm: Australian skipper Aaron Finch at the toss – “It’s a used wicket and hopefully it will get slower later on. It’s a bit dry and might spin. No changes, everyone who contributed to the win has done really well. Everyone has played at some point, so it’s going well.”
5:35 pm: New Zealand’s playing XI – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
5:33 pm: Australia’s playing XI – Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
5:32 pm: TOSS – Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will BAT first! The Aussies are going in with an unchanged XI.
5:28 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss at Lord’s. New Zealand are a win away from making it to the semi-finals. Will they beat their great rivals at the ‘Home of Cricket’ today?
5.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of ICC World Cup 2019. It’s one of the marquee group stage clashes that we all have been waiting for! The Trans-Tasman rivalry resumes at cricket’s biggest stage, four years after the final at MCG. It’s another iconic venue for one of cricket’s biggest rivalries: Lord’s.
Peaking at the right time, Australia on Saturday will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry at the World Cup stage four years after their title clash. The defending champions are back at Lord’s after taking care of their oldest rival England and now take on a New Zealand side that suffered their first defeat of the tournament.
Barring the defeat against India, Australia have been playing like a well-oiled machine in this tournament, becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals. The Aaron Finch-led side is in roaring form and would look to continue the winning momentum.
New Zealand go into the match after suffering a defeat against Pakistan, which snapped their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
The Black Caps – who have amazingly retained the same side for all their seven matches – have secured 11 points and need at least a win from their remaining two outings – against Australia and England (July 3) – to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semifinals berth.
(With agency inputs. Screengrabs in the blog courtesy Hotstar)