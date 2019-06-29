Australia’s women’s tennis world No 1 Ashleigh Barty has achieved another dream – standing on the balcony at Lord’s, the home of cricket.

The 23-year-old French Open champion, who last Sunday emulated compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley in topping the women’s world rankings, was invited onto the balcony by the Australian men’s cricket team after they beat England in their World Cup match.

Barty had pulled out of the Eastbourne tournament due to a sore arm which she says is now absolutely fine. So, as she rested her injury, she headed to Lord’s.

Also read: Prodigy, cricketer, French Open champion: Slow and steady, Ash Barty builds up to biggest triumph

“It’s always good when Aussies beat the English, isn’t it?” said Barty, who once took a break from tennis to play professional cricket.

“At Lords, it was incredible. The Australian cricket team were nice enough to invite us into the dressing rooms, as well, which was a bucket list item.

“Standing on the balcony at Lords was pretty incredible.”

Unbelievable day at Lords 🥰

Thank you Finchy and JL for inviting us and putting on a clinic!!

What a venue 🏏😍 pic.twitter.com/lP1Hf0M3sK — Ash Barty (@ashbar96) June 25, 2019

After Australia knocked off the No.1 ODI team in the world, who better to help celebrate than the world's new No.1 female tennis player, @ashbar96!



🎾 🏏 #CWC19



📷: @MaugerVideo pic.twitter.com/AIDsR6IEia — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 25, 2019

Barty, like Goolagong Cawley an indigenous Australian, said being No 1 had not changed her outlook.

“They’ve [her rivals] all been pretty cruise-y, to be honest,” said Barty, who anticipates a tough opening match against China’s Zheng Saisai.

“I’ve had a nice reception from a lot of the players. It’s nice to get that respect and acknowledgment from your peers.

“Knowing in a couple days’ time that’s all pushed aside and we’ll go play hard.”