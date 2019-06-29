The India U-17 women’s team rounded off its fourth and final match in Hong Kong with a 4-1 victory over the hosts’ U-18 side on Saturday to make it four wins in as many matches.

In these four matches India, who are preparing for the Fifa U-17 women’s World Cup next year, scored 18 goals while conceded just three in the process.

After the early exchanges, India took the lead around half-way into the first half, when Aveka converted a penalty that was won by Lynda. Eight minutes later, Lynda turned from provider to scorer when she finished off a pass directed to her by Daisy.

Nirmala had the chance to make it three with just a couple of minutes of regulation time left at the end of half-time but the youngster’s shot, which was placed in the top corner, was expertly saved by the Hong Kong keeper.

The home side came out with some impetus in the second half, and pulled one goal back through a Chan penalty. However, India took just five minutes to restore the two-goal lead when Anju slotted it past the keeper.

Kiran could have completed a late brace when, with under 15 minutes of regulation time left, she pulled the trigger from long range but could only manage to hit the woodwork.

However, she got her goal just a minute later, after connecting with a Sumati cross from the left flank, to make it 4-1 in India’s favour.