Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs in the 2019 ICC World Cup at Lord’s on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Aaron Finch’s side, who have now won seven out of their eight matches and have already qualified for the semi-finals, scored 243-9 in their 50 overs and New Zealand were bowled out for 157 in reply.

New Zealand, third in the 10-team table with one match to go, have still not secured their place in the knockout phase.

Usman Khawaja who scored 86 to take Australia to a respectatble total of 243/9 was the star performer with the bat, but it Mitchell Starc who bagged a five-for who was the real her of the day for Australia. With the win, Australia have ensured theyr will finish among the top two teams at the end of the league stage.

Here are the highlights of the game: