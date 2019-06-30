Gaganjeet Bhullar fought well on the bag nine to maintain his tied sixth position at the end of the third round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at the Real Club Valderrama on Saturday.

Bhullar began with a birdie on the 4th but bogeys on the 6th and 7th holes dampened his progress somewhat. It became even worse when he got a double bogey on the 8th, but he managed to salvage the situation with birdies on the 9th, 11th and 17th , but a third bogey of the round on the 15th added to what has been his worst round of the tournament so far.

He eventually ended with a score of 72 (+1) on the day and a total score of 211 (-2) after three rounds and was tied with defending champion and crowd favourite Sergio Garcia.

Shiv Kapur who started round three at T-55 couldn’t better his position and will be going into the last day of the tournament tied 64th with an overall score of 220 (+7) over par.

Kapur was not at his best in the round as four bogeys on the 7th, 8th, 12th, and 18th respectively added to his woes as the 4th hole turned out to be his Achilles Heel where he ended up with a triple bogey. He eventually ended the round with a score of 76 (+5).

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout held his position at the top of the leaderboard with a five-shot lead and a total score of 203 (-10) after 54 holes.

Looking for his first European Tour win, Bezuidenhout was not in a mood to let his lead slip as he maintained his position at the top of the table with a five-shot lead over the second position holders Hideto Tanihara and World No 11 Jon Rahm. Though, he had played his worst round of the tournament which saw him end with a score of 2-under-69 after previous two rounds of (-5) and (-2) under par respectively, his lead from overnight was too steep for the chasing pack to catch up on.