India failed to defend the men’s team title at the IBSF Snooker World Cup, losing 1-3 to arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash in Doha on Tuesday, PTI reported.

India started badly as Pakistan won the first two frames and looked on course for a whitewash in the final before the pair of Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat made a comeback to win the third frame and stay in the contest. But it was not to be as Pakistan won the fourth frame to deny India back-to-back crowns.

Earlier, through Advani and Rawat, India fought back from the brink of defeat to beat Ireland 3-2. Staring at elimination, the Indian players bounced back strongly in the doubles to shift the momentum on that occasion.