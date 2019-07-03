Lionel Messi’s endless wait for an international trophy extended further on Tuesday as Argentina went down 0-2 against Brazil in the semi-final of Copa America.

Messi had earlier revealed that he wasn’t performing best at the ongoing tournament in Brazil as he had done during the previous editions and that was evident in Belo Horizonte where the 32-year-old failed to score, after being denied by the post.

Shortly after Argentina’s defeat, the Barcelona star, who infamously quit international football after Argentina’s defeat in the 2016 Copa America final, revealed he had no plans to hang up his boots.

Messi will get another chance to break his tournament duck next year when the Copa America takes place in Argentina and Colombia, with the 2022 World Cup looming further on the horizon.

Twitter felt pity for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose hopes of landing a major international honour with Argentina ended in disappointment once again.

Lionel Messi for Argentina at the 2019 Copa América:



• Most take-ons completed (20)

• Most shots (16)

• Most fouls won (15)

• =Most chances created (9)



Doing it all? Doing too much? pic.twitter.com/3K2t6umIDr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2019

Alisson has now been part of three teams to knock Lionel Messi out of a competition in just 18 months...



Roma vs. Barcelona (UCL)

Liverpool vs. Barcelona (UCL)

Brazil vs. Argentina (CA) pic.twitter.com/XOwKEUynG5 — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 3, 2019

I’m not a fan of Lionel Messi but seeing Argentina lose championship after championship makes me genuinely sad for this man. I won’t be biased, he truly deserves better. 😔 pic.twitter.com/WxZbqoI4yY — Lopez.0 (@Lopezdot0) July 3, 2019

Lionel #Messi in #CopaAmerica2019:



-5 games

-1 goal (penalty)

-0 assists

-No trophy



Very difficult for him to replicate his incredible Barcelona form with this #Argentina team. But it was one of his worst tournaments of his career, as even he admitted. Painful struggle.



🇦🇷❌ pic.twitter.com/xTsh31uqtC — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) July 3, 2019

Lionel Messi has now represented Argentina at nine senior international tournaments and still has not won a trophy.



This might just have been the last chance. pic.twitter.com/8AHfgID34L — Coral (@Coral) July 3, 2019

Well, Lionel Messi's next chance to win an international trophy will be when Argentina co-host the 2020 Copa America, with Colombia.



Dude got this. He says, "Something new is on the horizon." Let's respect that.💥💥#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/j2W7F20wii — Benny (@BenUgbana) July 3, 2019

You Win or Loose, U r always my Hero, Messi



Half of the opposition players surround to stop Lionel Messi,,#Argentina #Messi pic.twitter.com/ta2Fyr3GCu — Anil patil (@beingani10) July 3, 2019

Lionel Messi did not provide an assist or score a goal from open play at the 2019 Copa América - converting a penalty against Paraguay.



Nine senior international tournaments without lifting a trophy. pic.twitter.com/BftiFzpCVf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2019

Another missed shot at an international trophy for Messi 😔



(via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/4BAlAIr7Dp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2019

No player born of any human will be greater than Lionel Messi. Ronaldo will NEVER be in this man's level. 🔥pic.twitter.com/YBJp9RtZCh — BeksFCB (@JoshuaUbeku) July 3, 2019

There were some who saw the funny side too..

🇵🇹

Portugal before Ronaldo:

• 0 finals played

Portugal with Ronaldo:

• 3 finals played

. 2 finals won



🇦🇷

Argentina before Messi:

• 2 World Cups won

• 14 Copa Americas won

• 1 Confederations Cup won

Argentina with Messi:

• 4 finals played

. 0 finals won



Class dismissed. pic.twitter.com/gq3uCT1mgb — Danny WelBeast (@WellBeast) July 3, 2019

Lionel Messi carries Argentina on his back:



Aguero - 1 goal, 1 assist

Lautaro Martinez - 2 goals

Giovani Lo Celso - 1 goal

Dybala - 1 assist



Messi: 1 penalty scored

0 contribution to goals/ 0 assists as well.

The most dispossessed player in GS.



Nothing more than a MYTH! pic.twitter.com/4U7OyJaAcW — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) June 28, 2019

It's the year 2044 Argentina is looking to win their first Copa America since 1993... leading them and in search of glory is their captain Lionel Messi! #Messi pic.twitter.com/wEXZoT0OTt — Brondagoat (@Sch00lyou) July 3, 2019

#CopaAmerica

Aguero: we want to win this cup for Messi



Firmino & Gabriel Jesus: pic.twitter.com/VzJpPiQQzg — J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) July 3, 2019

Ronaldo fans waking up to see Messi bottled another Copa America pic.twitter.com/Lcq2wUtZbK — Agbons Ekata (@flashpoint_x) July 3, 2019

Watching Lionel Messi trying to win a trophy with Argentina... pic.twitter.com/S3eurUB2Hz — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 3, 2019

Coach: Alright lads, let’s keep our heads down, we have a shot at winning this



Messi: pic.twitter.com/4K1Zlxhctm — Jay (@HectoringJ) July 3, 2019

“Here’s the international trophy take it”



Messi and Argentina: pic.twitter.com/1dpnbaCO3z — Jay (@HectoringJ) July 3, 2019

(with AFP inputs)