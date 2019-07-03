Lionel Messi’s endless wait for an international trophy extended further on Tuesday as Argentina went down 0-2 against Brazil in the semi-final of Copa America.
Messi had earlier revealed that he wasn’t performing best at the ongoing tournament in Brazil as he had done during the previous editions and that was evident in Belo Horizonte where the 32-year-old failed to score, after being denied by the post.
Shortly after Argentina’s defeat, the Barcelona star, who infamously quit international football after Argentina’s defeat in the 2016 Copa America final, revealed he had no plans to hang up his boots.
Messi will get another chance to break his tournament duck next year when the Copa America takes place in Argentina and Colombia, with the 2022 World Cup looming further on the horizon.
Twitter felt pity for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose hopes of landing a major international honour with Argentina ended in disappointment once again.
There were some who saw the funny side too..
(with AFP inputs)