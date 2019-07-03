The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Indian domestic schedule for the 2019-’20 season which will start with the Duleep Trophy in August. The senior women’s domestic season will start with the T20 League that is scheduled to start in October.

The Ranji Trophy will be played from December to March with the format similar to the last season.

The top team that qualifies for quarter-finals from the Plate group will be promoted to Elite Group C next season. The top two teams that qualify for the quarter-finals from Elite Group C will be promoted to Elite Group A and Elite Group B in the next season.

A total of 2036 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s and women’s category.

