India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for his alleged criticism.

Manjrekar is one of the commentators during the ongoing World Cup and while Jadeja played the warm-up games for India, he has not featured in any of their eight group games.

The first time he tweeted, there was a typo in the tweet. But he then deleted the tweet, corrected the mistakes and then tweeted it out again.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Jadeja, on Twitter, addressed Manjrekar and said: “I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

The former India batsman had questioned Jadeja’s inclusion in the limited-overs side. The all-rounder, though, has featured regularly on the field as a substitute and has made important contributions as well.

Ravindra Jadeja has not yet played a game in this tournament but he has saved +13 runs in the field as a substitute according to @CricViz fielding impact - the only Indian fielder to save more is Kuldeep Yadav (+15). #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 2, 2019

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS.

While we cannot be sure of what triggered Jadeja’s anger, one can be sure that this isn’t the last we’ll hear of this.

India play Sri Lanka in their final group game on July 6.