Three matches to watch at Wimbledon on Thursday:

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Head-to-head: 3-3

The most eagerly-awaited match of the tournament so far as the pair renew their stormy rivalry, five years after a teenage Kyrgios, ranked at 144 in the world and playing on a wild card, shocked two-time champion Nadal in the fourth round.

Kyrgios defeated Nadal in their most recent clash in Acapulco in February where the Spaniard accused his opponent of “lacking respect”.

Kyrgios said this week that there is “mutual respect” between the two – and “nothing else”.

However, Nadal held out an olive branch by claiming: “I’m too old for this stuff. I’m not going to fight anybody.”

Serena Williams vs Kaja Juvan

Head-to-head: First meeting

Seven-time champion Williams continues her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title against 18-year-old Juvan who has qualified for her first Wimbledon.

Juvan knocked out experienced Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the first round for her first career win over a top-100 player and has already made an impression at the All England Club by discussing her love of philosophy.

“I like Socrates – it’s really interesting because it was right at the beginning of philosophy – he started it.

“And then there’s the saying from Descartes that faith is a projection of humanity, and I think that’s a really smart saying because it’s really related to God, and I think that’s something humans like to do,” the 133rd-ranked teenager told the WTA website.

Roger Federer vs Jay Clarke

Head-to-head: First meeting

Federer dropped the opening set of his first round match to Lloyd Harris before sweeping to a comfortable victory in a performance which left his South African opponent praising his “finesse” and “beautiful game”.

The 37-year-old Swiss, chasing a ninth title at the All England Club, now faces 169th-ranked Clarke who won his first Grand Slam match on Monday against Noah Rubin.

The 20-year-old, ranked at 169, is nicknamed ‘100 percent’.