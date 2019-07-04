England entered the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since the 1992 edition, beating an erring New Zealand side by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to reignite their dream of winning a maiden title.

Jonny Bairstow (106 off 99 balls) who became the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed.

New Zealand did well to limit England to a little over 300, considering the start provided by Bairstow and Jason Roy (60 off 61) who shared an entertaining 123-run stand after Eoin Morgan opted to bat.

However, moments of brilliance from England and some ordinary cricket from the Black Caps led to their downfall as they folded up for 186 in 45 overs.

New Zealand, who lost their last three leagues games to end with 11 points from nine games, remain in the hunt to clinch the fourth and final semifinal spot.

Here’s a look at some key stats from the game:

The boundaries continue for flow for England and there's unlikely to be any let up for New Zealand, even during this middle period. England are one of only two teams to have hit more than 10% of the balls they've faced for boundaries during overs 11-40 in this World Cup. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NWzerAtKFu — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 3, 2019

Pairs with three consecutive 100-plus stands in a World Cup:



Dilshan/Sangakkara, 2015

Roy/Bairstow, 2019*#ENGvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 3, 2019

3 - Jason Roy & Jonny Bairstow have recorded 3 ODI century partnerships in a row for the first time together. Pairing. #ENGvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xL1unEgLT1 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 3, 2019

Total runs by openers for each team in #CWC19



1020 - Aus

943 - Eng

881 - Ind

501 - SA

442 - SL

384 - Ban

378 - Pak

356 - WI

351 - Afg

299 - NZ#EngvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 3, 2019

Most wkts in a WC for #WeAreEngland



17 J ARCHER (2019)

16 I Botham (1992)

14 A Flintoff (2007)

13 V Marks (1983)

13 E Hemmings (1987)

13 M Wood (2019)#ENGvNZ #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 3, 2019

Most centuries for England in an ODI World Cup:



2 - Kevin Pietersen, 2006/07

2 - Joe Root, 2019

2 - Jonny Bairstow, 2019*#ENGvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 3, 2019

Today, Jonny Bairstow became the first Englishman to score two World Cup hundreds as an opening batsman 💯 💯 👏 👏 #CWC19 | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/IHqXCQSsXp — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 3, 2019

100 - Jonny Bairstow has claimed back-to-back centuries (v NZ & India); it's also his 3rd in a row against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Habit. #CWC19 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2D4l2ihSKq — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 3, 2019

124 ODI batsmen have scored 1,000 runs as opener. The 2 with the top strike rate are Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow — Tim (@timwig) July 3, 2019

Most partnership runs by a pair in a country away from home in ODIs:



1916 - Hayne/Greenidge in Aus

1283 - TAYLOR/WILLIAMSON in Eng

1280 - Tendulkar/Ganguly in SA

1268 - Wright/Edgar in Aus

1248 - Tendulkar/Ganguly in SL#EngvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 3, 2019

Most #CWC 100s in a single edition

38 in 2015

25*in 2019

24 in 2011

21 in 2003

20 in 2007#EngvNZ#NZvEng#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 3, 2019

6 - @englandcricket have won each of their last 6 completed men's ODI matches when they've batted first. Comforts. #ENGvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oMXBNE1vlY — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 3, 2019

Most 100s for a team in a WC edition:



8 - SL in 2015

7* - Eng in 2019

7 - SL in 2011

6 - Aus in 2007#EngvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 3, 2019

Players scoring 500+ runs in a WC edition

1996: 1

2003: 1

2007: 3

2011: 1

2015: 2

2019: 5#ENGvNZ #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 3, 2019

England reached the semi-finals of the first five #CWC editions - in 1975, 1979, 1983, 1987 and 1992.

Since then missed out in next six editions - in the 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, until #CWC19#EngvNZ #NZvEng#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 3, 2019

This is the first time that New Zealand have lost three consecutive matches in a World Cup.#ENGvsNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 3, 2019

Highest wicket-takers for each team in World Cup:



Eng: Botham (30)

Aus: McGrath (71)

SA: Tahir (39)

WI: Walsh (27)

NZ: BOULT (37*)

Ind: Srinath/Zaheer (44)

Pak: Akram (55)

SL: Muralitharan (68)

Zim: Streak (22)

Ban: Shakib (34)#CWC19 #EngvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 3, 2019

(with PTI inputs)