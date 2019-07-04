Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their new head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard who spent 13 years at Chelsea replaces Maurizio Sarri at the helm who left for Italian club Juventus last month.

“One of the greatest players in our history during his long and illustrious career, Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge having signed a three-year contract,” the club statement read.

HE’S HOME! 🙌



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

On the appointment, Lampard said, “I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

The 41-year-old is Chelsea’s record goalscorer having scored 211 goals for the club while winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League, four FA Cups and two League Cup trophies at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman has little experience in management but impressed in his only stint as a manager at Derby County by guiding them to the Championship playoffs last season. He also masterminded a famous victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford to knock the Red Devils out of last season’s League Cup.

Lampard, a crowd favourite at Stamford Bridge would look to lift the mood at the club after fans were largely displeased by the football Chelsea played under Sarri.

Chelsea director Marin Granovskaia said it was the perfect time for Lampard to return to south-west London and trigger another phase of glory with the club.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success,” she said.

Lampard will have a tough start to life as a manager at Stamford Bridge with his first two assignments being against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League followed by Liverpool in the Uefa Super Cup.