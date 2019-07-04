World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs West Indies Live: Steady start for Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis
Follow the live updates from match number 42 of the World Cup as Afghanistan and Windies take on each other in their final group game.
Live updates
After 4 overs, West Indies 11/0 – Gayle 7, Lewis 8
Gayle has seen enough. He has taken his front leg out and an agricultrual plot straight down the ground gives him a boundary. The left-hander was happy to see off the rest of the over.
After 3 overs, West Indies 11/0 – Gayle 3, Lewis 8
Shot! Another boundary for Lewis. This time Mujeeb drops it short and the left-hander punches it through covers for four. Good over for the Windies, five runs come from it.
After 2 overs, West Indies 6/0 – Gayle 2, Lewis 4
Four! West Indies get their first boundary of the day and it comes from Evin Lewis’ bat. Dawlat Zadran bowls five good balls but strays in line at the end, the left-handed opener tucks it away from his hips for a four at fine-leg.
After 1 over, West Indies 1/0 – Gayle 1, Lewis 0
Good start by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The off-spinner bowls five dot balls to start off and concedes just a single off the last ball. Chris Gayle tends to take time to settle in these days.
West Indies Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach
Afghanistan Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting friendly conditions at Edgbaston here.
With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride in Leeds on Thursday.
Afghanistan beat a star-studded West Indian side comprising power during the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year.
And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.
For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.
Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can’t be written off, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. In contrast, the Men in Maroon started brightly and were in with a good chance of qualifying for the top four .
The Windies suffered a heartbreak for the third time on Monday when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.