Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard becomes the Premier League champion’s second signing of the summer after left-back Angelino.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” he said in a statement realesed by the club.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions. I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together,” he added.

City’s previous club record signing was the £60 million they paid Leicester for Riyad Mahrez in 2018.

Rodrigo has been tipped to succeed Sergio Busquets as Spain’s leading defensive midfielder and will give Pep Guardiola a strong alternative to the 34-year-old Fernandinho next season.