West Indies ended their World Cup campaign on a high as they beat Afghanistan by 23 runs at Headingley on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the two-time champions made a good effort and unlike their previous innings, built regular partnerships. Contributions from the middle order Shai Hope (77) and Nicholas Pooran (58) after Evin Lewis (58) had given them a fine start, helped the Windies post 311/6 at the end of their 50 overs.

Afghanistan who have struggled with the bat in this tournament made a fine start to their innings despite the early dismissal of Gulbadin Naib. Rahmat Shah (62) and Ikram Ali Khan (86) gave Afghanistan hope of achieving the target but Kemar Roach and Carlos Brathwaite combined to derail their chase.

The Asians fought till the final ball but fell short as they were bowled out for 288 in the 50 overs. Here are the highlights of the game: