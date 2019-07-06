Twitter paid tribute to Shoaib Malik on Friday after the former Pakistan captain batsman bid goodbye to his One-Day International career following the team’s exit from the ongoing World Cup.

Malik’s decision came after a Pakistan’s win over Bangladesh which was not enough to take the 1992 champions into the semi-finals as New Zealand advanced. However, the all-rounder revealed he would continued to play the Twenty20 format.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

His last appearance came in the defeat against arch-rivals India in Manchester on June 16.

The 37-year-old had revealed last year that he intended to quit one-day cricket after the World Cup and confirmed his retirement on Friday without a farewell appearance for his national side.

Malik, who has featured in 287 ODI appearance, has scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds while picking up 158 wickets as an off-spinner.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik 🙃 u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 5, 2019

To the wonderful person, whom I had the fortune of playing along, sharing dressing rooms, time on and off the field, thank you @realshoaibmalik Bhai for the great insights you always shared and for the exceptional camaraderie.

Wishing you all the best❣️ — Umar Amin (@UmerAmin200) July 5, 2019

Congratulations shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik

on your remarkable 20 years for serving 🇵🇰 🏏Your dedication and hard work is really inspiring! Wish you all the best for the future ahead.#PakistanCricket #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/RFvfXolRaq — Saad Naseem (@officialsaadN) July 5, 2019

Well played @realshoaibmalik. You can be proud of your career. Wish you well. https://t.co/gieK3gnDle — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 5, 2019

What an amazing 10 years we’ve had together. You’re someone who’s built and rebuilt his career and always had a huge smile on his face. Will miss your presence in the dressing room and on field. Sialkot ki shan, always stay happy my bro @realshoaibmalik ❤️ #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/cDSa5AVgDi — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 5, 2019

And the era comes to an end. A good batsman, a good fielder having superb start and comeback but not ended the career in a good way.

Beside all this thankx for your services.#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/XUoeGkUXq2 — Syed Zafar Iqbal (@Shah_g32) July 6, 2019

Enter in team as a spinner. Serve as captain for many years. Play extraordinary against India everytime. You have some unforgettable innings for Pakistan.#ShoaibMalik#ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/BtOd4Z1G8K — Chaudhry_Zaibii (@JzKamboh) July 6, 2019

✅ Hugs galore

✅ Guard of honour

✅ Plenty of applause



Pakistan gave Shoaib Malik a fitting send-off as he retired from ODI cricket 👏#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ESA4q1sLUM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

With focus ,hardwork, possitive attitude and well behaivier you achieved alot which others dream off. Wish you all the best in your future @realshoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/baxFA9s1fG — yasir hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on wonderful ODI career 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , As Team mate enjoyed ur company, True ambassador of Pakistan U r & as Fan of Pakistan Cricket would like to thank U for ur contributions in Pakistan Cricket , Good Luck for future Endeavours, Stay Blessed pic.twitter.com/BkaaxDbvKr — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 5, 2019

Thank you @realshoaibmalik for all your guidance and support. May you continue to smile and laugh after your ODI retirement. Stay blessed brother. #ThankYouShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/rtEj1StsX3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 5, 2019

We started our career almost together you have always been a good friend good colleague&good mentor.Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a successful ODI career.served Pakistan with full heart&pure dedication.thank you for 20 years of your services.wish u all the best for future. pic.twitter.com/1rjoiHa0L0 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 5, 2019

Thank you @realshoaibmalik for your services!! You gave 🇵🇰 so many memories & victories!!

Congratulations on a glorious career!👏🏻

Bid farewell to one of my favourite cricketer!!

All the best for your future! https://t.co/4Ov9ZMJE72 — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik bhai for a wonderful ODI career. It was absolute pleasure sharing such nice memories with you specially champions trophy. Thank you so much for everything. #pakistanZindabaad — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 5, 2019

Well done shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik on ur wonderful ODI career,thanks for ur services to pakistan,really enjoyed playing along side and sharing Pak team dressing room with you..all the best for future — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) July 5, 2019

Mainstay of Pakistan team's ODI middle order 🇵🇰

Former captain ⭐️

7️⃣5️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ runs | 9️⃣ centuries | 1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ wickets

One wonderful career 👏🏼@realshoaibmalik has retired from ODIs.



#PAKvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ysTmT06mJB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2019

As always @realshoaibmalik was graceful and dignified during his retirement speech. #ThankYouShoaibMalik for being an inspiration to so many specially the younger players and for all the winning moments over the last 20 years. pic.twitter.com/fmPbHSVQos — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a commendable ODI career spanning over a couple of decades. You’ve made your country proud with all you have achieved & are a true ambassador to the Nation. I’ve enjoyed the times we have played together & wish you all the very best — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 5, 2019

One of the best honour of my life is to play alongside you Alhumdullilah. You have been a great inspiration for all of us. Loved every bit of your glorious ODI career. Best of luck for your future life and career. @realshoaibmalik#ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/zWJ6FOALXK — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) July 5, 2019

(with AFP inputs)