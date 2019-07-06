Twitter paid tribute to Shoaib Malik on Friday after the former Pakistan captain batsman bid goodbye to his One-Day International career following the team’s exit from the ongoing World Cup.
Malik’s decision came after a Pakistan’s win over Bangladesh which was not enough to take the 1992 champions into the semi-finals as New Zealand advanced. However, the all-rounder revealed he would continued to play the Twenty20 format.
His last appearance came in the defeat against arch-rivals India in Manchester on June 16.
The 37-year-old had revealed last year that he intended to quit one-day cricket after the World Cup and confirmed his retirement on Friday without a farewell appearance for his national side.
Malik, who has featured in 287 ODI appearance, has scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds while picking up 158 wickets as an off-spinner.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions:
