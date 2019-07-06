Cori Gauff, the 15-year-old schoolgirl who stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, continued her dream Wimbledon debut on Friday when she eased into the last 16.

Gauff, ranked 313, beat Slovenia’s Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 at Centre Court who is ranked 253 places above her.

‘Coco’ as she is named, displayed her grit and determination as she came back from a set and 5-2 down and later on saved two match points to fight back.

The American teenager, already the youngest player since 1991 to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, goes on to face Simona Halep in her fourth round match.

Having defied expectations already, Gauff keeps on getting better and better with every match. And Twitter celebrated yet another amazing victory from the youngster.

Cori Gauff is KILLING it at Wimbledon. 15 years-old and absolutely smashing it!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/emwHt93DnQ — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) July 5, 2019

Cori keeps going! 🤩



15 years old Cori Gauff reaches the round of 16 thanks an amazing victory over Hercog 3-6 7-6 7-5! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/W8wPkQyWrO — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 5, 2019

Mind blown. 15 year old Cori Gauff saves two match points to beat Polona Hercog 6-3 6-7 7-5 and reach the R16 of Wimbledon. Standing ovation on Centre Court. Hard to believe what just happened. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 5, 2019

Wow, wow, wow, Cori Gauff! That is incredible, I’m tired just watching these two players produce a classic. This is a wonderful roller-coaster ride and who’s betting against her going all the way? No stupid Kyrgios nonsense either. Mutual respect from the pair of them! pic.twitter.com/DR5yQ88r0x — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) July 5, 2019

Cori Gauff also known as #CocoGauff, is an American tennis player. In 2017, aged 13, she became the youngest ever finalist in the girls' singles event at the US Open. She won the Junior French Open in 2018, the second-youngest to do so.

Born: 2004 (age 15 years)

I LOVE this kid! pic.twitter.com/tX6qtEjnK0 — Billy Whizzz 🇬🇧 (@BillyWhizzzSays) July 5, 2019

🙌🙌🙌 So great and refreshing to watch @CocoGauff ! How does a 15-year-old have such mental-toughness, focus and resilience... Incredible! #Wimbledon19 Well done Cori Gauff. pic.twitter.com/AGYcJLuggn — Melusi (@SiMelusi) July 5, 2019

Cori Gauff is a living legend at 15. 💪🏾#Wimbledon2019 — J.C. Howard (@jchowardSPEAKS) July 6, 2019

Cori Gauff beats halep then she is going straight to finals of #Wimbledon for sure am just hoping serena awaits there as well! — Romaine Brown🎾 (@Romaine55) July 6, 2019

Defeating 🇸🇮 Polona #Hercog 🇺🇸 Cori #Gauff at 15 years 3 months 23 days becomes the youngest player to reach R16 at @Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991 #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019 #JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/IV3y5TJZtn — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) July 5, 2019