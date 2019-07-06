Cori Gauff, the 15-year-old schoolgirl who stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, continued her dream Wimbledon debut on Friday when she eased into the last 16.
Gauff, ranked 313, beat Slovenia’s Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 at Centre Court who is ranked 253 places above her.
‘Coco’ as she is named, displayed her grit and determination as she came back from a set and 5-2 down and later on saved two match points to fight back.
The American teenager, already the youngest player since 1991 to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, goes on to face Simona Halep in her fourth round match.
Having defied expectations already, Gauff keeps on getting better and better with every match. And Twitter celebrated yet another amazing victory from the youngster.