It was once again Rohit Sharma’s show as the opener became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup and guided India to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the final group game for India, Rohit smashed 103 off 94 deliveries as India topped the points table. His century came off 92 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes.

Set a target of 265, India chased it down in in 43.3 overs, thanks to centuries each from Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul.

Rahul top-scored with 111 as the pair put on 189 runs for the first wicket to put India in complete command.

India finished their group-stage campaign with seven wins, one loss and a washout against New Zealand, who will now face India in the semi-final on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

