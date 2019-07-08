Four Fifa women’s World Cup titles in eight editions. Just wow.

The USA underlined their status as the dominant force in international women’s football when they secured a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final in Lyon, France.

A Megan Rapinoe penalty and Rose Lavelle’s strike saw the USA lift the trophy for the second consecutive time and a record-setting fourth overall.

Playing their third consecutive final, USA were too strong for the Netherlands as they held on to emerge comfortable winners in the end.

It means a European nation has not won the title since Germany in 2007, while the USA’s four World Cups stand alongside their record four Olympic golds.

Their triumph came after they topped their group ahead of Sweden and then beat Spain, hosts France and England en route to the final, where they defeated the European champions.

While the USA started their campaign with a World Cup record 13-0 win over Thailand, their encounters with European opposition were closer affairs.

The victory saw Jill Ellis’ team extend their winning streak to 13 games and they also went unbeaten the entire tournament.

Here are some reactions to their victory:

Congrats to the USA. Congrats to France on hosting an amazing World Cup! Australia 2023? 🤞🏽🇦🇺 — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) July 7, 2019

12 - USA have won 12 consecutive matches at the #FIFAWWC- the longest winning run in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men’s and women’s). Record-breakers. #USANED pic.twitter.com/EC86Bil0gI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe's World Cup has to be up there with the greatest all-time talk-and-back-it-up performances in sports history. Tangle with a President and win World Cup and MVP? A socially conscious athlete pilloried for patriotism? No one will *ever* be Ali, but there's Ali in Rapinoe. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) July 7, 2019

So incredibly proud of Team USA! The grit and determination of this team is second to none. Now let’s get behind them in their next challenge - making sure their compensation is second to none. https://t.co/6v5k7Wjtoc — Doug Jones (@DougJones) July 8, 2019

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019

less than 6 months ago ali krieger was preparing to watch her teammates in france and didn’t know whether she would put back on a USA jersey again. now she’s won a 2nd consecutive world cup title. pic.twitter.com/Y0yZF433AN — mia ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@alexskrieger) July 7, 2019

#USA are the second team in history to win back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.



2015: 🏆

2019: 🏆



Jill Ellis is the first coach to lift two trophies. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/olRjKJR8MW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

USA World Cup Finals Appearances

Women: 5

Men: 0



USA World Cup Victories

Women: 4

Men: 0



Olympic Medals:

Women: 4 gold

Men: 2 gold



Gold Cups:

Women: 8

Men: 6



Salaries: Women make 38% of what their male counterparts make.



Pay them equally!#USWNT #WorldCupfinal #equalpay pic.twitter.com/zfJJatTWb5 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 7, 2019

Having more trophies than hands is for sure a good problem. 🤷‍♀️#USA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/MshGogK4LP — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to @USWNT on winning the World Cup. A deserved victory for comfortably the best team in the tournament. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2019

The G.O.A.T of the game.

A true Inspiration to all, Including the men. #USANED pic.twitter.com/yIKZjjVS3X — sharooq yoosuf (@Sharushahz) July 7, 2019

(with AFP inputs)

