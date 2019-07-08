Four Fifa women’s World Cup titles in eight editions. Just wow.
The USA underlined their status as the dominant force in international women’s football when they secured a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final in Lyon, France.
A Megan Rapinoe penalty and Rose Lavelle’s strike saw the USA lift the trophy for the second consecutive time and a record-setting fourth overall.
Playing their third consecutive final, USA were too strong for the Netherlands as they held on to emerge comfortable winners in the end.
It means a European nation has not won the title since Germany in 2007, while the USA’s four World Cups stand alongside their record four Olympic golds.
Their triumph came after they topped their group ahead of Sweden and then beat Spain, hosts France and England en route to the final, where they defeated the European champions.
While the USA started their campaign with a World Cup record 13-0 win over Thailand, their encounters with European opposition were closer affairs.
The victory saw Jill Ellis’ team extend their winning streak to 13 games and they also went unbeaten the entire tournament.
Here are some reactions to their victory:
(with AFP inputs)